Thousands of Tunisians demonstrate against presidential takeover near suspended parliament

Thousands of Tunisians gathered near the country’s parliament on Sunday to protest a presidential takeover they saw as a “coup.”

It was the latest rally to oppose President Kais Saied’s July 25 decision to fire the government, suspend parliament and seize powers, citing an “imminent threat” to the country, the birthplace of the uprisings. of the Arab Spring of 2011 against the autocracy.

More than 3,000 protesters gathered shouting “The people want to overthrow the coup” and “Kais’s project is a civil war” and calling the president an “agent of colonialism,” reported AFP correspondents.

Some carried signs saying “No to media intimidation” and demanding “an independent judicial authority.”

The protesters “closed all the streets, the avenues, the highways,” said Jawhar Ben Mbarek, a figure on the Tunisian left.

“After closing the state, Saied has closed the institutions, the constitution. He has closed the country,” he accused.

Social media users shared images of police using cars and minivans to prevent protesters from reaching the suburb of Bardo, where the parliament building is located.

Several members of the Islamist Ennahdha party, a key force in the dissolved parliament, were leading the procession alongside representatives of the left, holding signs that read: “Parliamentarians against the coup.”

Military courts ‘target civilians’

Other protesters gathered near parliament, Tunisian flags in hand, and shouted their opposition to the military trials of civilians.

On Wednesday Amnesty International warned that “Tunisian military courts are increasingly targeting civilians, in some cases for publicly criticizing President Kais Saied.”

He said that in the past three months, at least 10 civilians have been investigated by military courts.

On September 22, Saied suspended parts of the constitution and installed the government by decree, maintaining full control of the judiciary, as well as the powers to remove ministers and pass laws.

He appointed a new government in October, with Najla Bouden as the North African country’s first female prime minister.

But he has significantly reduced the powers of his office and will technically run the administration himself.

Saied, who was elected in late 2019, made his decision amid a socioeconomic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of his opponents have accused him of seeking a new dictatorship, a decade after the 2011 Tunisian revolt that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

But the president’s supporters say his moves were necessary after years of stalemate among political parties seen as corrupt and selfish.

(AFP)