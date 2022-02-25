Thousands of Ukrainians signed up to fight for their country as the Russian invasion continued

Long lines of Ukrainians ready for battle, a father saying goodbye to his daughter, civilians donating blood to wounded soldiers… These are the images on social media as thousands of civilians gather in Ukraine to protect their country from Russian invasion. Early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged conscripts and reservists across the country to fight for their country.

Thousands of Ukrainians lined up to fight after Zelensky declared general mobilization and called on citizens to protect their country, after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on February 24.

Videos shared online show long lines of people who have signed up for the military.

Volunteers register for the army in Kiev, February 24, 2022.

Volunteers queue in front of the Kiev city hall to enlist in the army, February 24, 2022.

Volunteers line up in Rivne to enlist in the army, February 25, 2022.

An 80-year-old showed up to join the Ukrainian army, carrying a small bag with two shirts, extra pants, a toothbrush, and some sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandchildren. 🇺🇦 #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/MOA2q6OOQK

– Ukraine Updates (@WW3updated) February 24, 2022

Tweet with the caption: “An 80-year-old showed up to join the Ukrainian army, carrying a small bag with two shirts, extra pants, a toothbrush, and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandchildren.”

йськомати на олині працюють цілодобово. У Луцькому – черги! ернівці – ерги! умо до зброї! Захистимо Батьківщину! https://t.co/fbqLmRTa2B pic.twitter.com/0ZPjFZDuK6

– ЗС УКРАЇНИ (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 25, 2022

Volunteers line up in Lutsk to enlist in the army, February 25, 2022.

Ukrainian forces attempted to bolster their military power On February 24, Zelensky urged all Ukrainians who could bear arms to fight, while Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, called on anyone with a Ukrainian passport to enlist in the army.

We will give arms to those who want to defend the homeland. Be ready to support Ukraine in the yards of our cities.

– Володимир Зеленський (ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022 “We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

Шановні 🇺🇦! ️За останні години ми отримали багато запитів щодо того, як вступити до лав Тероборони ЗСУ «Усі, хто готовий тримати зброю, вступайте до лав Сил тероборони ЗСУ.Ми спростили усі процедури.Беріть лише паспорт.Даємо зброю всім патріотам! еталі: https://t.co/gzaYUoGv8i pic.twitter.com/TARoF1OQQM

– ЗС УКРАЇНИ (ArmedForcesUkr) February 24, 2022 Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a tweet: “All those willing to take up arms join the ranks of the District Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We have simplified the procedures. Only your identity is required. We give arms to all patriots!”

Volunteers line up in Poltava to enlist in the army, February 25, 2022.

Volunteers line up in Kiev to join the regional defense forces, February 24, 2022.

Many regular Ukrainian citizens have been training at this moment since 2014, when Russia captured Crimea without a fight. Civilians were gathering on the outskirts of Kiev and other cities to practice combat, undisturbed by Russian military power. They received training from former and current military members.

“I receive a lot of calls every day. Captain Yuri Kostenko, Chief of Staff of the 130th Battalion in Kiev, told me, “There is a boom in applications to join the regional defense from businessmen, lawyers and public servants. Interest is growing in response to Russian troop surge pic.twitter.com/kwV4FmIR4w

— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) December 21, 2021 “For the past eight years, our army has been fighting for the future of all Ukrainian people. Today is the time when every Ukrainian who can protect their home should take up arms,” the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on February 25 : “Not only to help our soldiers, but to cleanse Ukraine from the enemy once and for all.”

Meanwhile, all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 were banned from leaving the country. The Ukrainian Border Guard Service (DPSA) says this measure is aimed at “ensuring the defense of Ukraine and organizing timely mobilization”. The temporary ban will remain in effect for the duration of martial law imposed by Zelensky Thursday morning after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian father cries and says goodbye to his daughter during her evacuation, as Ukrainian border guards said men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave the country after martial law was declared.

Zelensky called on Europeans with “combat experience” to recruit Ukraine and help it defend itself against invading Russian forces, adding that the West was too slow to help his country.

“If you have combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can come to our country and join us in the defense of Europe, where it is now very necessary,” Zelensky said in a video. Approach the Ukrainian capital.

Hundreds of Ukrainians line up to donate blood Zelensky also urged Ukrainian citizens to donate blood as the number of wounded soldiers increased in the wake of the Russian attacks.

>> Read more on The Observers: Photos show the Russian army 27 kilometers from downtown Kiev

Footage spread on social media of hundreds of Ukrainians queuing to donate blood across the country.

People queue to donate blood in the eastern city of Kharkiv, February 24, 2022.

People queue to donate blood in the western city of Lviv, February 25, 2022.

On the first day of the invasion, 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were killed and 316 wounded, according to Zelensky.