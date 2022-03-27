Thousands protest against abortion in Madrid

Thousands of people marched through Madrid on Sunday to protest against abortion, as Spain’s leftist government prepares a law to ensure access to the process in public hospitals.

Carrying banners reading “Abortion is not right” and chanting “greater respect for life”, the demonstrators marched in the center of the Spanish capital to Cibeles Square in central Madrid, where a statement was read aloud.

“There are other alternatives. After an abortion there is always trauma but this is not talked about,” said Yolanda Torosio, a 44-year-old secretary who took part in the protest with her daughter.

The protest was organized by the “Yes for Life” platform, in which the number of participants was estimated at about 20 thousand people. The representative of the central government in Madrid estimated the number of participants in the march at about 9,000.

The crowd included stroller-pushing parents, retired couples and groups of young men, some carrying Spanish flags.

While Spain decriminalized abortion in 1985, women in the predominantly Catholic country still face obstacles when choosing to terminate a pregnancy because many doctors refuse to take an interest in the procedure.

According to the Spanish Medical Association OMC, “most” obstetricians and gynecologists working in the public sector consider themselves “conscientious objectors” and refuse to perform abortions.

As a result, women in some areas have to travel hundreds of kilometers to have an abortion because there is no private clinic nearby and the local hospital will not perform it.

The government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing a law to ensure all public hospitals perform abortions, and wants to ban protests outside abortion clinics as “harassment”.

The IT department also wants to amend the law so that minors between the ages of 16 and 17 can terminate a pregnancy without their parents’ consent, as is the case in Britain and France.

Opinion polls show that a majority of Spaniards are in favor of retaining the country’s existing abortion laws, which allow the on-demand procedure in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

(AFP)