Thousands take to the streets of Sudan to protest military rule

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday to protest the military, which led to a coup more than two months ago, witnesses said.

Sudan’s armed forces, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, seized power on October 25, triggering international condemnation and launching a wave of demonstrations.

The coup, which saw the ouster and imprisonment of the civilian leadership, derailed from a rocky transition to full democracy that had begun after the ouster of veteran Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The military takeover – one of several in Sudan’s history after independence – has sparked mass demonstrations and a bloody crackdown that has left at least 57 people dead and hundreds injured, according to the Independent Medical Committee.

“Our marches will continue until we restore our revolution and our civilian government,” Mojataba Hussein, a 23-year-old protester, said in Khartoum.

Another protester, 22-year-old Samar al-Tayeb, promised that “we will not stop until we get our country back”.

Thursday’s protests erupted despite heightened security and the closure of main streets leading to the presidential palace and army headquarters.

Demonstrations also erupted in other cities, including Port Sudan in the east, Atbara in the north and Wad Madani in the south, witnesses said.

Demonstrators in the capital beat drums, chanted revolutionary songs and held up posters of people killed since the coup, witnesses said.

On Sunday, the civilian leader resigned after Bashir, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, leaving the military in full responsibility.

He had been imprisoned during the coup and imprisoned for weeks before being reinstated in November – a move that the protest movement rejected as a “betrayal” and a fig leaf for army rule.

In his resignation speech, Hamdok warned that Sudan was standing at a “dangerous crossroads that threatens the country’s survival.”

On Tuesday, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Norway warned the military to appoint their own successor to Hamdok, saying they “would not support a prime minister or government appointed without the involvement of a wide range of civilian stakeholders.”

