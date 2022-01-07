Three men from Georgia were sentenced to life in prison for “cold” Arbery murder

A Georgia judge has sentenced Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to life in prison on Friday for what he called the “kissing” 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who ran through their mostly white neighborhood in the southern United States.

The McMichaels family, a father and son, will now spend the rest of their lives in jail, but Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled that Bryan could seek parole after 30 years in prison, the minimum sentence allowed for murder under state law.

Walmsley said at the Glynn County Court hearing in Brunswick that he gave the McMichaels spouses the harshest sentence open to him, in part because of their “deviated” words and actions captured on video.

“It was a scary, really disturbing scene,” the judge said of the frame in a cell phone video of the murder where McMichael begins to lift his shotgun at the Arbery while the 25-year-old is about 20 feet away. He said that Arbery “was hunted and shot and that he was killed because individuals here in the courtroom took the law into their own hands.”

Earlier, Arbery’s tormented relatives had turned to the court to claim that racial stereotypes led to the killing of the 25-year-old avid jogger. Defense attorneys asked for leniency, saying none of the three men ever intended for Arbery to be killed.

In November, a jury found Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor Bryan, 52, guilty of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a crime.

Linda Dunikoski, the lead prosecutor, had argued that the two McMichaels should die in prison, and only Bryan should be able to seek parole, pointing to what she called “a demonstrated pattern of vigilance” by McMichaels.

Jasmine Arbery turned to the court with a trembling voice to offer a poetic celebration of her brother’s Blackness, which she said he was confused with something scary about his killer.

“He had dark skin that glistened in the sunlight like gold. He had curly hair; he often wanted to twist it. He had a wide nose and the color of his eyes was full of melanin,” she said. “These are the qualities that led these men to assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal. To me, these qualities reflected a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I love.”

Defense lawyers have said they will appeal the verdicts. Bob Rubin, a lawyer for the younger McMichael, said that life without parole should only be reserved for “the worst of the worst”.

“His goal was not to commit a crime that day or kill anyone that day,” Rubin said of Travis McMichael. “His goal was to have a family afternoon.” None of the three convicted men exercised their right to speak in court at the hearing.

The three, who are white, are also facing a federal trial in February on charges of hate crimes, accused in a charge of violating Arbery’s civil rights by attacking him because of his “race and skin color”.

The prosecutor said the three men had mistakenly “assumed the worst” about a black man out on a jogging trip on Sunday afternoon. The men chased Arbery for about five minutes around the winding streets.

The case depended on whether the three men, according to a now repealed Georgia law that allows arrests of citizens, had the right to confront Arbery with a hint that he was fleeing a crime. In the end, the jury was not affected by tearful testimonies from Travis McMichael, the only defendant who took a stand, that he only shot in self-defense.

Arbery ran through the Satilla Shores residential area on the afternoon of February 23 when the McMichaels family decided to take up arms, jump into a pickup truck and hunt.

“They chose to target my son because they did not want him in their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, told the court on Friday. “When they could not scare him enough or scare him, they killed him.”

In his verdict, the judge quoted the mother’s comments and said that they considered him “very true”.

Bryan joined the hunt in his own pickup after it passed his driveway and took out his cell phone to record Travis McMichael who fired a shotgun at Arbery up close. Arbery wore nothing but his running clothes and sneakers.

The video caused outrage when it appeared months later and it was clear that none of the men involved had yet been arrested after a local prosecutor came to the conclusion that the murder was justified.

Arbery’s name was added to those cited in nationwide anti-racism protests in 2020 that erupted after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both of whom were black.

(REUTERS)