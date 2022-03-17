Three weeks of war in Ukraine: the population faces the shock of the Russian invasion

Three weeks before dawn today, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Since then, Ukrainian forces have resisted the all-out invasion, about 3 million people have fled the country, and the United Nations estimates that another 2 million people are internally displaced. Rob Parsons, Clovis Casale, and Abdullah Malkawi of France 24 went to meet with Ukrainian soldiers and ordinary citizens – some who tried to escape, others who chose to stay and resist.