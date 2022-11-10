Throughout Africa – Cop 27 Summit: What are the dangers for the African continent?

On this week’s Local weather Change Version: We go to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt the place the COP 27 summit is going down. With local weather change anticipated to disproportionately have an effect on the African continent, we ask what the long run holds, if in the present day’s targets should not met or modified. International locations throughout the continent are already feeling the warmth, and Kenya’s worst drought in 4 a long time has led to loss of life. Lots of of animals within the nation’s nature reserves.