Tigrayan rebels start to give up their heavy weapons. It’s a prerequisite for an settlement signed in November to finish the bloody battle that has ravaged Ethiopia for 2 years. Rwanda additionally says it has no intention of banning Congolese refugees, accusing the media of misrepresenting President Paul Kagame when he stated it was not his nation’s drawback. Lastly, the Church of England says it would spend about €105 million in communities affected by historic slavery.