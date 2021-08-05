Tigray rebels capture UNESCO site of Lalibela in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

Rebels from the war-ravaged Tigray region of Ethiopia on Thursday captured Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the neighboring region of Amhara, famous for its 12th-century rock-cut churches, residents told AFP.

The development came when a senior Amhara official told AFP that the rebels, known as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), were “penetrating deep” into Amhara territory, hinting at possible retaliation.

“I believe enough is enough now. Because the TPLF is no longer in Tigray. TPLF is penetrating deep into the Amhara areas,” said Amhara Deputy President Fanta Mandefro.

“We have to defend our people,” he added.

The TPLF’s weeks-long march past Tigray has sparked criticism from world leaders and has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, according to Ethiopian officials.

Tigray has been ravaged by fighting since last November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to overthrow the TPLF, the regional ruling party that dominated national politics before Abiy took office in 2018.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

But while Abiy promised victory would be swift, the war took a stunning turn in June when pro-TPLF forces recaptured the Tigray capital Mekele and the Ethiopian army largely withdrew.

Lalibela ‘fell without a fight’

Since then, the TPLF has pushed east to neighboring Afar and south to neighboring Amhara, where Lalibela is located.

Soldiers and militiamen have mobilized en masse in parts of Amhara to fend off the rebels’ advance, but several residents of Lalibela told AFP on Thursday the city fell without a fight.

“They came in the afternoon and there was no fighting. There were no security forces around. The TPLF troops are now in town,” said one resident.

“The TPLF just arrived in the afternoon. They were dancing and playing in the town square,” said another resident.

“Most people leave the city for the remote areas,” said a third resident, adding that he was hiding in his house with his family.

‘Terrorist’ group

Pressure from the TPLF in neighboring regions has sparked worldwide criticism, with both the UN and the US this week reiterating calls on all sides to end hostilities.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy’s spokeswoman, told a news conference on Thursday that more than 300,000 people had been displaced by the recent fighting in Amhara and Afar.

Abiy’s government has long accused foreign, especially Western, leaders of overlooking crimes committed by the TPLF, and Billene said on Thursday that the TPLF “continues to play like a ventriloquist” to some foreign observers.

“I hope the international community is starting to wake up right now and see this organization for what it is: a terrorist organization that has hijacked the well-being of the people of Tigray as a means to its cruel ends,” she said.

Officials did not immediately confirm on Thursday that Lalibela was under TPLF control.

Amhara’s vice president, Fanta, said late Thursday that he had no information on the latest troop movements.

He said the region was struggling to accommodate more than 200,000 newly displaced civilians, some of whom had to move several times to avoid fighting.

“The situation is very sad, pregnant women give birth in the rain. Babies are born in the rain showers,” he said.

“It is unimaginable to describe the current situation in which the displaced people live. It is the rainy season, the conflict continues, it is non-stop… The government is trying to defend and stop TPLF, but it is very difficult.”

Regional spokesman Gizachew Muluneh said several civilians had been killed, although he did not give a figure.

Heavy Battles

The Amhara town of Kobo, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Lalibela, is also under TPLF control after days of fierce fighting, an Amhara militia fighter told AFP this week.

“The war involved heavy artillery. We were armed with Kalashnikovs, but they launched mortars and used snipers,” said militia fighter Eskindir Molla, who has since retreated south to the city of Woldiya.

“The TPLF opened fire on four fronts and we fought for five days,” he added.

“The people who are still there [in Kobo] beg us to go back to save them. They are currently in a desperate state.”

The TPLF has said it has no plans to extend territorial gains beyond Tigray and instead seeks to “degrade” the soldiers and militia fighters moving north.

However, it has vowed to “liberate” southern and western Tigray, parts of the region occupied by Amhara troops and officials in the early stages of the war.

World leaders, meanwhile, are urging the TPLF to commit to a ceasefire to facilitate relief efforts in Tigray, where the UN estimates the fighting has pushed 400,000 people into famine-like conditions.

