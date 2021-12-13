Tigray rebels retake the northern Ethiopian city of Lalibela

Tigray rebels took back the northern Ethiopian city of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site, on Sunday, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had retaken. the control.

The announcement marks another dramatic turn in the 13-month conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa’s second most populous nation.

The Tigrayan fighters “are in the center of the city, there are no fights,” said a resident contacted by phone Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, they came back. They are already here,” said a second resident, adding that they seemed to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.

“The population, most of the people are afraid. Some are fleeing. Most of the people, they have already left because there could be revenge. We expressed our happiness earlier when the board left.”

The military leadership of the Tigray Popular Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group said in a statement shared with the pro-TPLF media that they had launched “comprehensive counteroffensive” in numerous places, including along the highway linking Gashena and Lalibela. .

“Our forces first defended and then carried out counter-offensive against the huge attacking force on the Gashena front and surrounding areas and managed to achieve (a) glorious and astonishing victory,” he said.

The church of San Jorge is one of the religious treasures that were excavated in the rock centuries ago EDUARDO SOTERAS AFP

On Sunday evening, the TPLF added that “after destroying and dispersing the massive enemy force stationed in and around Gashena” it had “recaptured Gashena and its surrounding (area) and … has captured Lalibela airport and the city. of Lalibela “.

The government did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests.

Lalibela, 645 kilometers (400 miles) north of Addis Ababa, is home to 11 monolithic medieval rock churches carved out of the red rock and is a key pilgrimage site for Ethiopian Christians.

Massive displacement

Communications have been cut off in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify complaints.

But in a tweet late Saturday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said he had “headed to the front again” and that forces under his leadership had captured several strategic locations in Afar and Amhara, including the cities of Arjo. Fokisa and Boren.

War broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops to Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region to overthrow the TPLF after months of intense tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.

He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF and promised a quick victory.

But the rebels returned in surprise, recapturing most of Tigray in June before advancing into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

Fears of a rebel march in Addis Ababa led countries such as the United States, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although the Abiy government said the city was safe.

The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes on both sides.

But the intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a ceasefire have made no visible progress.

The more than 13 months of conflict have plunged 9.4 million people “into a critical situation of food assistance” in the regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, according to the United Nations.

( Jowharwith AFP)