Tigrayan rebels conquer Lalibela World Heritage Site – Eye on Africa

In Tonight’s Edition: Ethiopian Tigrayan Rebels Capture Lalibela, UNESCO World Heritage Site. Fighters crossed the Amhara region in a widening conflict that began in neighboring Tigray last November after federal forces were deployed against regional rulers. And Tanzania arrests protesters because opposition leader Freedom Mbowe’s hearing has been postponed. And we will take you to the desert library of Mauritania, where ancient manuscripts lie in the city of Chinguetti.