Bola Tinubu, a long-time political kingmaker, will be inaugurated as Nigeria’s new president on Monday, November 22, amid a wave of economic difficulties and grave insecurity. The 71-year-old southerner comes from the same party as outgoing Muhammadu Buhari, the 80-year-old northerner and former army general who served two terms. Tinubu was announced as the winner of the February 25 election with 8.8 million votes, to which both Atiku Abubakar, the main opposition leader who came in second, and outsider Peter Obi, who was third, are contesting the results in court, arguing fraud. The electoral commission acknowledged “glitches” during the vote, but dismissed the claims that the process was not free and fair. Tinubu, known as a political “godfather,” campaigned under the slogan “It’s my turn” to lead the continent’s largest economy, highlighting his experience as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007.

Many believe the shrewd politician has supported modernization and development in the city of Lagos and expect him to have a similar impact on the rest of the country. However, the incoming president also faces corruption allegations, though he has consistently rejected such accusations, as well as concerns about his health.

With mounting debts, rising inflation, and rampant insecurity, Buhari failed to meet the expectations of many, leaving behind significant challenges for his successor. Despite being seen by many as personally incorruptible, his administration was still “defined by corruption and rank incompetence,” according to analysts. The incoming Bola Tinubu, who is widely perceived as corrupt, will have to demonstrate whether he can preside over a relatively malfeasance-free and reasonably competent administration, according to Ebenezer Obadare of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The new government will have to tackle urgent issues such as the economy, with one of the main challenges being that Nigeria exchanges crude oil worth billions of dollars for subsidized gasoline in its domestic market, which has contributed to ballooning debt and draining revenue and foreign exchange. The World Bank estimates that over 80 million of the country’s 210 million people live in poverty, with the UN warning that more than a quarter of them will face serious hunger this year. In recent years, insecurity has spread like wildfire, with troops battling heavily armed criminals and kidnappers in central and northwestern states, oil thieves, pirates and separatists in the southeast, and a 14-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast. Complicating matters, national assembly elections produced greater political plurality this year, with seven parties represented in the incoming senate and eight in the next house of representatives, making it necessary for the new administration to work hard to achieve consensus on the legislative agenda.

