Tirop, Olympic runner who held the world record, was stabbed to death in Kenya

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Championship bronze medalist, was found stabbed to death in her home, Athletics Kenya said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000-meter event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the final.

“Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to uncover more details about her passing,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

Local police said that Tirop’s husband was a suspect.

“We received a message from the family of Tirop’s husband that the husband had called the parents while crying and asked that God forgive him because he had done something wrong,” said Tom Makori, Keiyo North Sub-county police commander, private- owned by NTV Kenya Television.

“When the police went to Tirop’s house they found her on the bed with blood under the bed and a lot of blood on the floor.

“When the police looked at the body, it appeared that she had been stabbed in the neck with what we suspect was a knife.”

Last month, Tirop broke the women’s-only 10km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to cut 28 seconds from the previous record held by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

Tirop won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m, and also won the 2015 Cross Country World Championships.

“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan heroine in all respects, painfully lost her young life to a criminal act perpetrated by selfish and cowardly people,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

“I urge our law enforcement agencies run by the National Police Service to track down and apprehend the criminals responsible for Agnes’ murder.”

