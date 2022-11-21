Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, secures a landslide victory within the presidential elections

The Central Asian nation’s Central Election Fee stated on Monday, citing preliminary information, that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second time period in early elections held on Sunday, successful 81.31% of the vote.

He was broadly anticipated to increase his rule over the oil-rich nation for one more seven years, with a powerful mandate to pursue his more and more impartial overseas coverage, because the ex-Soviet republic navigates the Russia-Ukraine disaster.

And Tokayev, 69, had earlier informed his employees, referring to opinion polls favoring him: “We will say that individuals have expressed disguised confidence in me as president and in all of you.”

The previous diplomat added that the marketing campaign “will go down in historical past”.

The information confirmed that voter turnout reached 69.44%, whereas 5 different candidates scored low within the single digits. The second hottest voter alternative got here “towards all” with 5.8% of the vote.

Spurred on by opinion polls, a number of Central Asian leaders congratulated Tokayev on Monday forward of the preliminary outcomes.

Tokayev gained his first election in 2019 with the help of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, however the two fell out this yr amid violent unrest within the nation of 20 million, and Sunday’s vote cemented his authority as impartial chief.

(Reuters)