Top Afghan government media official killed, Taliban claim responsibility

The Taliban shot and killed the head of the Afghan government’s media information center on Friday at a mosque in the capital, the ministry said, days after warning that they would attack senior officials in retaliation for more airstrikes.

“Unfortunately, the barbarian terrorists have committed another cowardly act and killed a patriotic Afghan,” said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, on the death of Dawa Khan Menapal.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the death, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sending a message to the media saying “he was killed in a special attack carried out by mujahideen”.

Fighting in Afghanistan’s protracted conflict has intensified since May, as foreign forces embarked on the final phase of a withdrawal due to be completed later this month.

Already in control of large parts of the countryside, the Taliban are now challenging Afghan government forces in several major cities.

The militants warned on Wednesday of more attacks on Afghan government leaders, a day after the defense minister escaped an assassination attempt.

The bombing of Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Tuesday night brought the war to the capital for the first time in months.

Afghan and US militaries have stepped up airstrikes in their fight against the insurgents in a series of cities, with the Taliban on Wednesday saying the attack in Kabul was their response.

(AFP)