Top diplomats at Arab-Israel summit show unity against Iran, call for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Top diplomats in the United States and four Arab countries gathered in Israel on Monday to show unity against Iran, but they used the rare summit to pressure their host to revive the long-stalled peace process with the Palestinians.

Concluding two days of discussions at a desert retreat where its founder David Ben-Gurion is buried, Israel said the event would be repeated and expanded as it builds trade and security ties with like-minded Sunni Arab states.

“This new structure – the joint capabilities we are building – intimidates and deters our common enemies, foremost among them Iran and its proxies,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said alongside his American, Emirati, Bahraini, Moroccan and Egyptian counterparts.

Israel and some Arab countries worry that the emerging nuclear deal with Iran will leave Persian power with the means to build a bomb and bolster Tehran-backed fighters.

The United States and other world powers see restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as their best option. But US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken offered reassurances to Washington’s regional allies should diplomacy fail.

“As neighbors, and in the case of the United States as friends, we will also work together to address common security challenges and threats, including those from Iran and its proxies,” he said.

The UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco normalized relations with Israel under a 2020 US initiative known as the Ibrahim Accords. In 1979 Egypt became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel.

We must be clear that these regional peace agreements are not a substitute for progress between the Palestinians and the Israelis, Blinken added while welcoming the agreements.

Like the current Arab states, the United States wants a two-state solution where the Palestinians get a state alongside Israel. Talks to that end were halted in 2014. Israel has settled in much of the occupied West Bank, while hard-line Islamists rule the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory.

The partisan coalition government headed by nationalist Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said conditions are not right for any renewal of diplomacy with the Palestinians – who, for their part, have blamed Israel.

“Unless the occupation ends, the Arab normalization meetings are nothing but an illusion and a free reward for Israel,” Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh told his cabinet on Monday.

Jordan’s King Abdullah has arrived in Ramallah for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the first such visit in years that was expected to focus on efforts to reduce regional tensions ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Sunday, Israel came under fire from two Arab citizens allied with the Islamic State, killing two police officers. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that his presence, along with other Arab delegates at the summit hosted by Israel, is “the best response to such attacks.”

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif al-Zayani described the discussions as useful for repelling Iranian-backed groups such as Hezbollah. “Of course, part of this process will include renewed efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he added.

In another sign of the allies joining hands against Iran, the Israeli ambassador in Manama, Eitan Neh, said on Monday that Israel would soon appoint a military attache to the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

(Reuters)