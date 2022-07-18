Tour de France: 5 unforgettable moments from the second week of the race

After 15 phases, the peloton is having a time off on Monday within the Tour de France that revolutionized the primary division, launched right into a warmth wave and welcomed a brand new star into its ranks.

Right here, AFP opinions among the pleasure and spills that made the 109th version of the world’s most well-known biking occasion a charming sight.

The collapse of Mount Pujakar: Nothing is for certain in sport and Tadej Pujakar’s fall from a place of power is a cautionary story. And the defending champion attacked at each alternative, saying, “Anytime I can take a number of seconds, why not?” Cumulative fatigue is one resolution. When Jumbo-Visma and others launched a collection of assaults on the Alps on stage 11, Pojjacar abruptly appeared like a human, shedding 3m1 to Jonas Weinggaard, who completed the day within the yellow jersey.

Rising British celebrity Tom Bidcock confirmed world class abilities when he gained stage 12 of the France Nationwide Vacation. The Olympic mountain bike gold medalist and world biking champion swooped down a mountain with such magnificence and gritty velocity that nobody else might match. “Folks did not need to threat chasing me,” mentioned the 22-year-old who gained the well-known Alpe d’Huez climb. Bidcock usually lies on his saddle throughout cyclo-cross victories, with a clenched fist ahead in a Superman pose. The Leeds boy says his ambitions now embrace extra than simply profitable phases.

Local weather protests French environmental activists briefly halted the race within the Alps on stage 10 in a widespread protest. The identical lady who halted the French Open in June tied herself by the neck to a different protester with the group’s identify written on the stage of her neck. On her white shirt was the slogan: “We have now 989 days left.” They protested once more on stage 15 which can have precipitated the Jumbo crash which resulted in Stephen Kreuzvik leaving Jumbo injured.

Feeling the warmth: As the warmth wave builds towards a sweltering peak, organizers organized tens of hundreds of liters of chilly water to be poured onto roads as floor temperatures exceeded 60 levels Celsius (140 Fahrenheit) underneath the scorching solar. Tarmac begins to soften in such excessive circumstances, however chilly water will harden the floor whether it is poured 20 minutes earlier than the cyclists have handed. The fireplace brigade was there to help the police in finishing up operations.

Even Stevens Jumbo’s resolution to permit Primoz Roglic to retire earlier than stage 15 now seems to be a reckless transfer. In the course of the stage, captain Vingegaard additionally misplaced key help Kruijswijk when he fell 65km from the end line in Carcassonne and left in an ambulance, weakening Vingegaard’s defenses in a tense title struggle with Pogacar, who additionally misplaced two teammates after Covid-19 constructive. . the exams. “They’re two crucial teammates, very robust riders. It’s a very unhealthy day for us,” mentioned the yellow jersey proprietor. Pojacar felt no sympathy, saying, “If I hadn’t misplaced my teammates, it could be totally different. Now we’re getting into final week in an excellent match.”

(AFP)