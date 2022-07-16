Tour de France: Australian Michael Matthews wins stage 14, Vingegaard retains total lead

Australian Michael Matthews ended his traditional run to win Saturday’s 14th stage of the Tour de France, a mountainous trek from Saint-Etienne to Mendy, the place Jonas Weinggaard beat defending champion Tadej Poujacar to retain the yellow jersey.

Matthews went solo from immediately’s breakaway with 51km to chop, and after being caught by three pursuers he attacked once more on the ultimate climb, a brutal 3km effort at 10.2%.

Alberto Pettiol was in a position to maintain himself again once more, just for Matthews to return again and go solo once more to defeat the Italian by 15 seconds.

Thibaut Pinot got here house in third because the French race riders proceed to combat for his or her first stage win this yr.

The group of high rivals was far behind, and Pogacar attacked once more in an try to upset Vingegaard on the ultimate climb, just for Dane to simply comply with and cross the road on the defending champion’s wheel.

Pogacar has tried to show issues round earlier than, 10km from the 192.5km stage, splitting the group with acceleration on a brief hill.

Vingegaard was briefly trapped however rapidly returned after an awesome effort.

Pogacar nonetheless leads at 2m22 total, with Geraint Thomas in third, 2:43 off the lead.

The 2018 champion was unable to comply with Pogacar and Vingegaard on the Cote de la Croix Neuve however did restrict the harm, dropping 17 seconds to the main duo whereas persevering with to steer fourth-placed Romain Bardet by 9 seconds.

Sunday’s fifteenth stage runs 202.5 kilometers from Rodez to Carcassonne earlier than a break day.

(Reuters)