Belgian Jasper Philipsen claimed his first Tour de France victory when he received a giant group dash on the fifteenth stage as general chief Jonas Weinggaard had a foul day on Sunday.

Alpecin-Deceuninck’s rider Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to defeat compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen, who completed second and third respectively.

Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey however hit the floor and misplaced two of his Jumbo-Visma teammates as Stephen Kruijswijk crashed and Primus Roglic didn’t set off on the 202.5km trip from Rhodes after failing to get well from accidents.

With the temperature above 40 levels Celsius, regulators sprayed sections of the street with water to chill the melted tar earlier than the riders handed.

Nils Polit and Mikkel Honor constructed a bonus at round 2:30 on the peloton whereas Michael Murkoff was introduced down early and suffered an ordeal on his personal on the again.

The breakaway was curbed 50km to the left, shortly after Vingegaard crashed together with his teammate Tiesj Benoot.

Vingegaard is again within the peloton and nonetheless holds defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 2min 22sec.

Two Frenchmen attacked, Alexis Jugerd and Benjamin Thomas, 48 ​​kilometers remained.

Thomas, the observe observe specialist, went it alone on the finish however was caught 500m from the road, leaving the French riders nonetheless ready for his or her first stage victory on this model.

Monday is a relaxation day for the Tour de France.

(Reuters)