Tour de France: Denmark’s Mads Pedersen wins stage 13, Weinggaard maintains lead

Mads Pedersen turned the third Dane to win a stage at this yr’s Tour de France when an escape group beat Peloton to Saint-Etienne in a sizzling sprint by the Rhone Valley on Friday because the riders ready to face temperatures as excessive as 40 levels. Finish of this week.

His compatriot Jonas Weinggaard retained the general lead, through which he claimed stage 11 victory, whereas Magnus Kurt Nielsen received the tenth stage within the three-day Tour de France in Denmark.

A set of sprints was anticipated on this thirteenth stage of the 193km Alpine foothills, however when the heavy-build racers, who dominate the sprints, started to battle within the scorching temperatures, a break started for seven riders dreaming of profitable the stage. .

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan fell when he appeared to lose focus and rushed right into a nook, rolling alone close to the peloton’s head.

Fast-Step runner Fabio Jacobsen was additionally introduced down when the group chased to flee and with no collective will to flee, Peloton then deserted the match 25km from Saint-Etienne.

Pedersen is clearly an excessive man as he received the 2019 World Championship highway race within the sleet of Yorkshire rain.

On Friday, he tackled a warmth wave with the identical ailment, whipping rivals Hugo Corridor and Fred Wright proper at dwelling.

“It was type of of venture,” mentioned the 26-year-old Pedersen after profitable his first-ever Grand Tour.

“I had a very good few days within the mountains, and my legs felt snug, so in terms of racing, I’ve had sufficient.”

“It is nice to be a Dane, Tadej Pogakar and Giriant Thomas, the highest three within the general standings, all crossed the road collectively.

“It is nice to be Danish now, Denmark’s third win is unbelievable,” mentioned Vinggaard.

Pedersen mentioned Denmark’s success was attributable to grassroots funding in a rustic the place bike journeys are made 5 occasions greater than automobile journeys.

“All the great work from the native and continental groups and the funding in Danish Biking is paying off,” he mentioned.

A lot has been mentioned about how jumbo riders put on their cooling jackets forward of the phases as the warmth wave intensifies.

They’re the one staff to make use of such jackets.

“Common chilly drinks and ice packs on the again as usually as you may through the race to maintain the physique temperature low, that is what you do,” Vingegaard mentioned.

“I would not say the warmth was an issue,” mentioned the person who greeted the streets of Copenhagen with tens of 1000’s of ponchos worn by onlookers two weeks in the past.

The warmth wave in France will proceed to rise over the following two days, with temperatures anticipated to rise round 40 levels.

Saturday’s 14th stage is the 193km race from Saint-Etienne to Mendy over the hills earlier than a flat observe from Rodez to Carcassonne the place the warmth reaches its peak on Sunday.

