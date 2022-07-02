Tour de France: Dutchman Fabio Jacobsen wins second stage, leads Van Aert

Sprinter Fabio Jacobsen gained the second stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, justifying Staff Fast-Step Alpha Vinyl’s choice to choose him forward of Mark Cavendish.

Jacobsen beat Jumbo Visma’s Wut van Aert, who wore the captain’s yellow jersey after a 202.2km run from Roskilde to Nyborg in Denmark that included the 18km Nice Belt Bridge crossing.

Dutch rider Jacobsen’s win means Fast-Step has two wins in as many days, having opted to not choose veteran Cavendish, the 34-time winner of the race.

Dane Mads Pedersen got here third to present native followers a double motive to have a good time, as one other Dane, Magnus Kurt Nielsen, who wore a handlebar mustache, gained the climber’s factors jersey alongside the way in which.

After a day of astonishing reverberation round Copenhagen that culminated when a wave of emotion engulfed Jonas Weinggaard, rural Denmark additionally turned in bustling numbers to roar at riders in vibrant daylight.

The peloton set off from stylish Roskilde, higher generally known as Copenhagen’s park, with galleries and festivals with New York rock band The Strokes set to play there later, and large crowds of children gave the race fairly a run.

The principle function of the race was the crossing of the Nice Belt Bridge the place Commander-in-Chief Yves Lampaert was certainly one of many falling in robust winds.

(AFP)