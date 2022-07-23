Jonas Weinggaard survived a near-loop on Saturday to successfully wrap up his 2022 Tour de France title and now solely must cross the end line of the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday to safe the champion’s yellow jersey.

Jumbo’s Vingegaard leads the general standings by 3 minutes 34 seconds over two-time champion Tadig Bogakar, whereas 2018 winner Geirant Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers is third with a time of 8 minutes 13 seconds.

France’s David Godot of FDG and Alexandre Vlasov of Bora spherical out the highest 5 forward of Sunday’s stage in Paris, which is historically a festive rally.

“I am nonetheless pleased with myself, I did what I may, and not less than I’ve the white shirt (one of the best underneath 25),” Pujacar stated on the purpose line.

Wut van Aert gained the time trial on Saturday forward of fellow Danish Vinggaard, which means a jumbo win with six phases, yellow jersey, inexperienced dash jersey and polka dot climbing jersey.

Van Aert can even be the favourite to win the ultimate day sprint across the Champs-Elysees earlier than crowning the jersey winners on a podium underneath the Arc de Triomphe.

Two years in the past, Poujacar overcame a 57-second deficit within the penultimate day’s trial on La Planche des Belles Filles to grab victory from Primoz Roglic.

However on Saturday Vingegaard flew down the final slope of the 139 surviving riders and set a relentlessly excessive tempo by means of baked nation roads which means the battle of nerves with the Pogacar by no means got here to go.

Nonetheless, he did endure a late jerk, dropping his rear wheel that skidded over gravel within the gutter, however was capable of right himself.

The Dane was eight seconds quicker than his nice rival that day, and Pogacar seemed unhappy on the end line.

His never-say-die angle gave the 109th model of the spherical a tense end all the way in which to the road.

An epic conflict the 2 heroes battled one another from begin to end as Vingegaard dethroned the two-time champion with a pair of hovering shows within the excessive mountains.

Pogacar made the early run with a lone wolf mentality, step by step reaching the lead within the sixth stage with an indomitable look.

However the stars teamed up in opposition to Poojacar when his teammates misplaced to Covid and damage. He’s additionally a person recognized for his dislike of utmost warmth.

Vinggaard took the yellow jersey from Pogacar on stage 11, and whereas the Emirati man stubbornly refused to surrender he misplaced extra floor on stage 18.

Their epic battle was highlighted by a second of sportsmanship when the Pogacar fell at excessive velocity and the pretender on his throne waited to catch up, and the pair briefly clasped palms in a memorable picture from one of many tour’s greatest current variations.

