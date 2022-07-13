Tour de France: Vingegaard wins epic stage 11 with Pogacar slots

Jonas Weinggaard threw all of it at Tadej Pojacar to win the epic eleventh stage of the Tour de France and exchange the reigning champions as total chief after a grueling journey within the Alps on Wednesday.

Final 12 months’s runner-up Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the end to carry down the Pogacar, which was relentlessly attacked by Dane’s Jumbo-Visma crew all day and cracked after trying unbreakable within the first set of races.

Pogacar fended off his rivals on the Col du Telegraphe, beginning the assault 90 kilometers from the road, and the lung-piercing Col du Galibier, even winking on the cameras earlier than the ultimate climb, a fearsome 11.3 km climb 9.2% to the Col du Granon, which stands at Its peak is at 2,412 metres.

However Vingegaard’s brutal acceleration wiped the smile off the Slovenian’s face and Pogacar all of a sudden opened his shirt to get some air earlier than seeing Geraint Thomas, David Gaudu and Adam Yates lastly journey him on the unforgettable 151.7km journey from Albertville.

Vingegaard reaped the fruits of his earlier assaults and people of teammate Primoz Roglic, who sacrificed his possibilities in a risk-all technique by Jumbo Visma in the very best stage of the Tour this century.

After his assault, Vingegaard by no means seemed again, previous Frenchman Warren Barguil, the final survivor of the breakaway of the day, and Colombian Nairo Quintana, who had left alone earlier from the group of favorites.

Quintana completed second, 59 seconds behind, whereas Frenchman Romain Bardet was third, one minute and 10 seconds off the lead.

“The crew was nice, particularly Primus. He is among the leaders and he has completed every little thing. He confirmed how beneficiant he’s. He is a superb rider. Profitable the Tour stage and sporting the yellow jersey is what I’ve at all times dreamed of,” Vingegaard mentioned.

“Tadig might be the very best rider on the planet. Taking the yellow jersey from him is unbelievable. He’ll do every little thing in his energy to get it again and I’ll do every little thing in my energy to maintain it.

“The final three kilometers I used to be on the verge of limiting, I simply wished it to finish. It was brutal and brutal.”

Pogacar vowed to battle again earlier than one other brutal day within the Alps because the twelfth stage of his well-worn peloton moved from Briancon to the enduring Alpe d’Huez, by way of the Col du Galibier at 2,642m earlier than an countless ascent to the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Harassment technique “I initially felt good at Galibier. I used to be attacked they usually harassed me,” mentioned 23-year-old Pogacar, whose crew was weakened after two UAE riders withdrew from the race as a consequence of COVID-19,.

“The entire Jumbo crew was very robust they usually had been simply stronger. And all of a sudden in Granon I didn’t really feel good. It wasn’t my day however I’ll maintain combating,” Pogacar mentioned.

“I will attempt to get a while again, for you guys it would be nice to observe. At present was a foul day however beginning tomorrow I will be on the offensive once more.”

Pogacar, who began the day 39 seconds forward of Vingegaard within the common standings, crossed the road in seventh, 2:51 behind the winner, masked by exhaustion.

Total, Vingegaard beats Bardet by 2:16 and third-place Pogacar by 2:22.

The Ineos-Grenadiers restricted the harm, with Thomas ending fourth and Yates sixth on the day.

Thomas, the 2018 champion, is fourth, 4 seconds behind Pujacar, and Yates is sixth, 40 seconds behind his teammate.

(Reuters)