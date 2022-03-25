Toys, nappies and blankets: Volunteers drive across Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than two million refugees have crossed into Poland, with thousands continuing to arrive at the border each day. The crisis inspired many individuals to help: hundreds of volunteers, along with NGOs and charities, came to contribute in turn, reports Eileen Gainsford, Pauline Godart and Raed Abu Zayda from France 24.

Jonathanis from Malodi in Belgium. He drove a truck loaded with food, toys and diapers over 1,500 kilometers at Medica, the main border crossing for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland.

“I already had an idea to do something, maybe not just turn up once, but to actively participate. Since I have three kids, we did the caravan especially for the kids,” he says.

Christophe, who resides in Nice, France, and works as a firefighter, has taken time off in order to travel to Medica. “There are tough people in the world and we have to balance the scales a little bit. They are awkward about almost all the things we bring them. They are very polite. And honestly it’s nice to see some smiles,” he says.

Click on the video to view the full report.

