Travelers from Ivory Coast outraged as heavy rains turn key road into mud bath

Our Observer Gaspard Goore Bi sent us videos filmed on October 9 and 10 showing the situation on the road between Guiglo and Tai, in western Ivory Coast. The road became totally impassable after heavy rains turned it into a mud bath. In these videos, local residents, drivers and a priest ask the government for help. Since then, the situation has improved, but this kind of exasperation is not uncommon for users of the Guiglo-Tai highway, which is routinely in this state.

On this week’s episode of The Observers, several people driving between Guiglo and Tai recounted their frustration. Our Observer headed to the troubled road between the villages of Kridy and Zo to take stock of the situation.

The road was flooded by the heavy rains that have affected the region since the beginning of October and has become totally unusable. The situation has not only impacted the inhabitants, but also the drivers who regularly use this road to get from the Port of San Pedro, in the south of the country, to Tai, in the Midwest.

Adamo, a truck driver, Hervé Oulai, a local resident and Tai city councilor, and Ferdinand, a priest, shared their experiences dealing with this chaotic situation. And it’s nothing new: the road floods regularly, as it did in 2020 or 2018.

What happened since these videos were filmed?

A few days later, on October 13, the road was rudimentary repaired, largely by a local agricultural entrepreneur who feared he would lose his production. Traffic gradually resumed, despite persistent rains that are expected to continue throughout the week.

Hervé Oulai Djémaho, Tai City Councilor, confirmed this information. He also explained that the president of the Cavally regional council had requested that the Minister of Road Equipment and Maintenance, Amédée Kouakou, intervene to help the population. According to the minister, the paving of the road between Guiglo and Tai is included in the National Development Program 2021-2025 launched by the government of Côte d’Ivoire.

The success of this plan is still subject to the results of the donor round tables, which will take place in early 2022. The government is still seeking funding of 5.4 billion CFA francs (just over 8 million euros) for the project, which will cost CFA francs. 59,000 billion (90 million euros) in total.