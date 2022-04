A person accused of working for the infamous Gambian demise squad run by former president Yahya Jammeh is being tried in Germany on the precept of common jurisdiction. Bai Lowe is accused of killing well-known journalist Dida Hydara in 2004. Additionally on this version, African leaders congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. Nigerian authorities say they haven’t any alternative however to bury the stays of greater than 100 blast victims in a mass grave.