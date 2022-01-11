Trial of Paris attacks will resume after main suspect recovers from Covid-19

The main suspect in the Islamist attack in November 2015 that killed 130 people in Paris has recovered from his covid-19 infection, which means that the trial against the attacks can soon be resumed, French media reported on Monday.

Salah Abdeslam “is in a position (…) to attend the trial of the criminal court” according to a medical expert seen by the French public television France Television, who said on its website that the accused will be able to attend the next trial on Tuesday.

Abdeslam, 31, is considered by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the attacks with weapons and bombs on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France stadium on November 13, 2015.

The trial, which began in September in a specially designed courtroom in Paris’ historic Palace of Justice, is one of the most complex – and most closely followed – in modern French history.

It was stopped earlier this month due to Abdeslam’s health condition.

(REUTERS)