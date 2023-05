With a record number of African films showcased at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, there is a growing buzz about a resurgence in filmmaking on the continent, fueled in part by a new wave of talented female directors. This year’s Carrosse d’Or award, which is part of the Directors Fortnight program, was fittingly presented to Souleymane Cissé of Mali, a veteran filmmaker widely acknowledged for his role in reimagining film as a distinctive African art form.