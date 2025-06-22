Trump Claims US Strike ‘Devastated’ Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

US President Donald Trump declared that US airstrikes have “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment facilities, warning of further attacks if Iran does not pursue peace.

In a televised address from the White House, following the United States’ partnership with Israel in airstrikes against Iran, Mr. Trump described the US assaults as a “spectacular military success.”

Earlier, Mr. Trump surprised the world by revealing on social media that US aircraft had targeted Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment plant, along with the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

US President Donald Trump’s address from the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House

However, this new US military involvement contradicts Mr. Trump’s pledges to steer clear of another “forever war” in the Middle East, while Iran has vowed to retaliate against US forces in the region if the United States intervenes.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier,” Mr. Trump stated, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his address to US audiences.

Follow live updates on US strikes on Iran

On his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump announced that a “full payload of BOMBS” had been dropped on the underground Fordow facility, labeling it the “primary site.”

He also noted, “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Iranian authorities confirmed in a statement that there were “no signs of contamination” following the US attacks.

“No signs of contamination have been recorded,” stated the National Centre for the Nuclear Safety System, operating under Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation. “There is therefore no danger for the inhabitants living around the sites,” it added.

‘Heads up’

Early yesterday, reports surfaced that US B-2 bombers—equipped with “bunker buster” bombs—were en route out of the United States across the Pacific.

Mr. Trump did not disclose the specifics regarding the types of US planes or munitions involved.

Iranian media verified that parts of the Fordow plant, as well as the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, had been attacked.

After the strikes, Mr. Trump communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a senior White House official informed AFP that the United States also provided key ally Israel a “heads up” before the strikes.

Mr. Netanyahu praised Mr. Trump on the strikes, asserting that “America has been truly unsurpassed.”

In related news, Israel announced it had closed its airspace indefinitely “due to recent developments,” according to the Israel Airports Authority.

Crowds gathered at the White House following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of strikes on Iran

“The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments,” the authority stated, while clarifying that “land crossing points (with Egypt) and Jordan are operating normally.”

Initially, Israel had closed its airspace on June 13 following the initiation of the bombing campaign against Iran, reopening it on Friday for flights repatriating Israeli citizens stranded abroad.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump had stated that he would decide “within two weeks” regarding joining Israel’s campaign, but the decision came much sooner.

Additionally, Mr. Trump ramped up his rhetoric against Iran in recent days, reiterating that the country could never possess a nuclear weapon.

Since launching its aerial campaign on June 13, Israel and Iran have exchanged numerous devastating strikes, justifying their actions by claiming Iran was on the brink of developing nuclear weaponry.

Read more: Sean Whelan: Having initiated a conflict with Iran, the critical question for President Trump is how it concludes? UN labels US strikes on Iran as a ‘dangerous escalation’ in response as world leaders react. Harris urges urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of “more devastating” retaliation if Israel’s nine-day bombing campaign persists, asserting that the Islamic Republic would not cease its nuclear programme “under any circumstances.”

Yesterday, Israel announced a second attack on Isfahan, with the UN nuclear watchdog indicating that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop had been impacted.

The Revolutionary Guard of Iran announced early this morning that drones had been launched toward “strategic targets” across Israel.

Iran denies any intention of pursuing atomic weaponry, with Mr. Pezeshkian stating that its right to a civilian nuclear programme “cannot be taken away… by threats or war.”

Houthi threat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Istanbul yesterday attending a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to deliberate on the conflict.

Smoke rises from fires ignited by an Israeli strike on the mountains of Shiraz, Iran

Top diplomats from Britain, France, and Germany met with Mr. Araghchi in Geneva on Friday, urging him to resume nuclear discussions with the United States that have been derailed by the ongoing conflict.

The Houthis in Yemen, allied with Iran, threatened to renew attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea if the United States entered the war, despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, based on sources and media reports, at least 657 people have been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians.

Iran’s health ministry reported over 400 fatalities resulting from the Israeli strikes.

Retaliatory strikes from Iran have claimed at least 25 lives in Israel, according to official reports.

Leading US Democrat Hakeem Jeffries cautioned that Mr. Trump risks entangling the US in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East, while the Israeli army heightened its alert level, allowing only essential activities until further notice.

Iran signals all options open following US strikes

Iran has stated it reserves all options to defend itself in light of the unprecedented US strikes.

In the wake of Mr. Trump’s significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East by deploying B-2 bombers to Iran, the Israeli military advised citizens to seek shelter from a barrage that appeared heavier than previous Iranian attacks in recent days.

“The events this morning are extraordinary and will bear lasting consequences,” commented Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas, labeling the US strikes as a “grave violation” of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and citizens,” Araqchi posted on X.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization asserted it would not permit the halt of its “national industry,” with an Iranian state television commentator declaring that every US citizen or military member in the region would be regarded as legitimate targets.

According to Israel’s ambulance service, at least 16 individuals sustained injuries during the morning bombardment.

Air raid sirens rang out across most of the country, prompting millions to take refuge in safe rooms and bomb shelters as explosions erupted, and missile interceptions were observed above Jerusalem and other locations.

The specifics of how many missiles breached Israel’s air defense systems remain unclear, but police confirmed at least three impact sites in residential neighborhoods of central and northern Israel.

Footage from Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa depicted rescue teams sifting through wreckage, apartments reduced to rubble, mangled vehicles along debris-filled streets, and medics evacuating injured individuals from a series of demolished houses.

Most airlines have continued to steer clear of large sections of the Middle East following the US strikes, as tracked by the flight monitoring website FlightRadar24, which noted pre-existing traffic avoidance of the region due to recent missile exchanges.