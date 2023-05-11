Trump Makes Jokes about Sexual Assault Findings and Repeats False Claims about 2020 Election

Donald Trump remained unapologetic and stuck to his past grievances during the first televised town hall of the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday. Trump made it clear from the outset that he had little intention of running a more disciplined campaign for his third bid for the White House, drawing laughter from the audience in New Hampshire when he mocked E. Jean Carroll’s account of his sexual abuse of her. During the 70-minute broadcast, Trump repeated falsehoods about his 2020 election loss and stated that he would pardon many of his supporters convicted of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol if he was elected again. When asked if he would acknowledge his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins, Trump asserted his baseless claims that the election was rigged. The audience in New Hampshire, including Republicans and independent voters who plan to vote in the Republican primary, were generally supportive of Trump, giving him a standing ovation when he took the stage. Responding to his remarks, the Democratic National Committee issued a statement criticizing Trump’s characterisation of Jan. 6, 2021, as “a beautiful day” and stating that he “lied about the 2020 election” for 20 minutes. Collin’s fact-checking of Trump’s assertions sometimes led to the two talking over each other as Trump refused to back down. On Tuesday, a federal jury found Trump sexually abused Carroll in a department store dressing room in Manhattan in the 1990s. After the verdict, Carroll issued a statement saying that “today, the world finally knows the truth”. Trump stood by his remarks in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape and suggested stars could have their way with women, stating that he could not take it back as it was true. When asked by an audience member what he had to say to voters who say his remarks disqualify him from being president, Trump referred to his rising poll numbers.