Trump plans to speak on the anniversary of the siege of the US Capitol

Donald Trump on Tuesday suddenly gave up his plan to steal the spotlight on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on Congress, leaving President Joe Biden to speak to a divided nation.

Trump’s decision to refrain from its controversial press conference in Florida means that Americans will be spared from a bitter moment on a split screen on Thursday.

If it had progressed, Biden would have marked what he calls “one of the darkest days” in US history, while Trump, just hours later, would have promoted his lie of being deceived from winning the 2020 presidential election.

However, there is no doubt that Trump will glimpse Biden.

In a statement announcing that his press conference had passed, Trump once again pursued his conspiracy theory that “fraud” accounted for his defeat of Biden, calling it “the crime of the century.”

The statement highlighted how a year after a mob of Trump supporters marched on Congress to try to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory, political wounds are far from healed.

‘Unprecedented’

On Thursday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak from inside the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, the environment during the turmoil of almost incredible scenes as Trump supporters fought past police to invade the heart of US democracy.

As a veteran politician who came out of retirement to take on what he saw as Trump’s authoritarian presidency, Biden has often during his first year in the White House warned of an “existential” threat to political freedoms that most Americans have so far taken for granted.

His speech will take that warning to a new level.

“He will talk about the historical significance of January 6, what it means for the country a year later,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Congress will later hold a prayer vigil.

While Trump is withdrawing on the day itself, he said he would present some “important topics” at a meeting scheduled for Arizona on January 15.

These “subjects” are now familiar to all Americans.

Despite losing more than seven million votes to Biden, and despite losing several court challenges around the country, Trump continues to say he was the real winner by 2020.

And the accusations are just the most exciting element in a broader attack on Biden on everything from immigration to Covid-19, all in all to what looks very much like an as yet undeclared attempt to regain power in 2024.

It’s a campaign that Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, calls “unparalleled in US history.”

“No previous president has tried so hard to discredit his successor and the democratic process,” Tobias said.

What can Biden do?

No matter how ridiculous the election conspiracy theory is – a federal judge in Pennsylvania judged Trump’s case “strained” and “speculative” – ​​it is seen as true by millions of Americans.

Surveys consistently show that around 70 percent of Republicans believe that Biden was elected illegally.

And fighting against what Trump, the master, popularizes as “the Steal”, has become a political ideology in its own right, with almost all Republican lawmakers either squirming to avoid criticizing what happened on January 6 – or actively defend the attack.

Lara Brown, director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, said the combination of political scribes who want to get into Trump’s good books and the masses of voters who have been tricked into believing what they hear is a significant force.

“What’s so scary about where we are right now is not only that these are elite thugs, but they are driven by a grassroots movement,” she said.

“It was not just right-wing extremist winning groups that had organized,” she said on January 6. “It was average, everyday Americans who had bought into this whole idea.”

It is unclear what, if anything, Biden can do to change this dynamic.

Political scientist and Democratic opinion poll leader Rachel Bitecofer urged Biden to approach Trump more aggressively, rather than sticking to pretending that the man Psaki has referred to as “the former guy” no longer matters.

Biden “does not celebrate an event that ended. He celebrates the event that is going on and threatens to get worse,” she said.

“There is a real hesitation in accepting how virulent the right is in coming after democracy here.”

However, Brown said Biden has little room for maneuver, as a direct attack on Trump risks looking like a “political witch hunt” – exactly what the former president claims in his conspiracy theories.

