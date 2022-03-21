Truth or False 2022: Exposing Fake News with High School Students

During the Week of French Press in Schools March 21-26, the Jowharobservers were meeting with a class of students from Paul Valéry High School in Paris. We answered their questions about misinformation and shared tips on how to sort the real from the fake. This report covers our experience, and ends with a photo verified by the students themselves.

In partnership with CLEMI, the French Center for Media and Information, we spent five sessions with students, introducing them to fact-checking using examples of fake news they encountered themselves.

Disinformation about Covid-19 has caught their attention, especially videos on Facebook and TikTok claiming that Covid self-tests will react with water. With the help of a virologist, the students refuted this claim.

We helped them create an episode of Truth or Fake to showcase their investigations:

We visited Paul Valéry High School students in Paris to validate this video! © Observers ‘Truth or Fake’, a multilingual program in partnership with CLEMIT Derek Thompson presents the eighth edition of Truth or Fake in English, Maeva Pollet in French, Fatma Benhamad in Arabic, and Natalia Ruiz Giraldo in Spanish. Produced in partnership with the French media organization CLEMI (Contact Center for Media and Media).

The program is part of the mission of the France 24 Monitors team to share tips and best practices on social media, while answering students’ questions about misinformation.

Watch the weekly short version of “Truth or Fake” Since October 2018, we are producing a short version of “Truth or Fake” available on our website and social media accounts.

In addition, every night on France 24 at 8:45 pm and 10: 20 pm, you can watch a summary of the fact-finding conducted by James Credon and Catalina Marchant de Abreu.

Would you like to contact our team about potential misinformation? Email us, message us on Facebook or Twitter, or reach us via WhatsApp at +33 6 30 93 41 36.