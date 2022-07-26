Tunisia approves new structure in vote with low turnout

Tunisia has permitted a brand new structure granting unrestricted powers to the workplace of President Kais Saied, the electoral council stated, after a poorly attended referendum during which voters overwhelmingly supported the doc.

Saied’s opponents accused Saied’s electoral council of committing “fraud” and stated Monday’s referendum had failed.

The top of the Electoral Fee, Farouk Bouaskar, informed reporters, Tuesday night, that the authority “declares the acceptance of the brand new draft structure for the Tunisian Republic”, primarily based on the preliminary outcomes, the place 94.6 p.c of legitimate votes voted “sure”, with a turnout of 30.5 p.c.

00:58 Monday’s vote got here a 12 months after the president fired the federal government and suspended parliament in a significant blow to the one democracy that emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.

For some Tunisians, his strikes raised fears of a return to authoritarianism, however they had been welcomed by others, fed up with excessive inflation and unemployment, and political corruption and a system that they felt introduced few enhancements.

There was little doubt that the “Sure” marketing campaign would win, a prediction that was mirrored in a survey by unbiased polling group Sigma Council.

Most of Mentioned’s opponents known as for a boycott, and whereas participation was low, it was increased than the odd numbers many had anticipated.

“Tunisia has entered a brand new part,” Mentioned informed his supporters after the polls closed.

“What the Tunisian individuals did… is a lesson to the world and a lesson to historical past on a scale on which the teachings of historical past are measured,” he stated.

However the US State Division stated on Tuesday it had cited “issues that the brand new structure incorporates weak checks and balances that might jeopardize the safety of human rights and elementary freedoms.”

The opposition Nationwide Salvation Entrance coalition in Tunisia accused the electoral council of falsifying turnout numbers.

02:25 “Opaque and unlawful”

The top of the Nationwide Salvation Entrance, Ahmed Najib Chebbi, stated the numbers had been “exaggerated and don’t correspond to what observers noticed on the bottom.”

He stated that the Electoral Faculty “is just not honest and unfair and its numbers are fraudulent.”

Mentioned, a 64-year-old regulation professor, dissolved parliament and took management of the judiciary and the electoral fee on July 25 final 12 months.

His opponents say the steps are supposed to set up authoritarian rule greater than a decade after the autumn of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, however his supporters say they’re essential after years of corruption and political turmoil.

“After 10 years of disappointment and whole failure in managing the state and the financial system, the Tunisian individuals needed to do away with the outdated and take a brand new step, regardless of the outcomes,” stated the reporter Noureddine Rezgui.

A “Sure” voter ballot by state TV confirmed that “reforming the nation and enhancing the state of affairs” together with “supporting Kais Saied/his undertaking” had been their most important motives.

And 13 p.c stated they had been “satisfied of the brand new structure.”

Rights teams have warned that the draft grants broad and unrestricted powers to the presidency, permits Saeed to nominate a authorities with out parliamentary approval and makes his impeachment almost not possible.

Mentioned Benarbia, regional director of the Worldwide Fee of Jurists, informed AFP that the brand new structure “grants the president virtually all powers and removes any management over his rule.”

“The method was opaque and unlawful, and the result’s unlawful,” he added.

“no matter he desires”

Saeed had repeatedly threatened his enemies in latest months, issuing video sermons towards unnamed enemies he known as “germs”, “snakes” and “traitors”.

On Monday, he promised that “all those that dedicated crimes towards the nation might be held accountable.”

Analyst Abdellatif Hanachi stated the outcomes meant that Saeed “can now do no matter he desires with out taking anybody else under consideration”.

The query now’s what’s the way forward for the opposition events and organizations?

Along with reshaping the political system, Monday’s vote was seen as a barometer of Mentioned’s private reputation, almost three years since an out of doors political get together overwhelmingly received Tunisia’s first direct democratic presidential election.

The nation is now making ready to carry elections for a impartial parliament in December.

Till then, political knowledgeable Hammadi Al-Radisi stated: “Till then, Qais Mentioned can have extra powers than the pharaoh, medieval caliph, or bey (Ottoman period) in Tunisia.”

Participation in elections has progressively fallen because the 2011 revolution, from simply over half in a parliamentary ballot months after Ben Ali’s ouster to 32 p.c in 2019.

