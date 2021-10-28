Tunisia closes television station run by opposition party leader

Tunisia’s media authority on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Nessma television channel, founded by the defeated presidential candidate, Nabil Karoui.

The authority, known as HAICA, seized the channel’s broadcasting equipment and said in a statement that Nessma TV was broadcasting without a license.

“Despite multiple letters and meetings, the channel continued its activities illegally,” the media authority said.

In July, Karoui’s former opponent, President Kais Saied, removed the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself judicial powers after months of political stalemate.

He followed that move last month with measures that effectively allow him to rule by decree, in what the opponent called his “coup.”

HAICA also attributed the channel’s closure to “suspicions of financial and administrative corruption,” adding that ownership of the channel by a leader of a political party “influenced the content of its programs.”

HAICA had previously seized the channel’s equipment in April 2019 for the same reasons.

The channel is owned in part by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Karoui, runner-up in the 2019 presidential elections that Saied won, had been arrested with his brother in Algeria since the end of August on charges of “entering the country illegally.”

The two were reportedly released on Tuesday at the request of their lawyers, according to the Algerian and Tunisian media.

Karoui, leader of the Qalb Tounes (Liberal) party, has been under investigation in his home country since 2017 in a money laundering and tax evasion case.

He was arrested in 2019 and spent more than a month in prison during his election campaign, before another six months in pre-trial detention that ended in June this year.

The business mogul allied himself during the election campaign with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, Saied’s nemesis, although Karoui opposed Islamist policies and campaigned against poverty.

Following Saied’s takeover on July 25, local media spoke of Karoui’s “flight” abroad.

In early October, Tunisian authorities seized broadcasting equipment used by another channel, Zitouna TV, which HAICA also said had been operating illegally.

Zitouna TV considers itself close to Ennahdha and her ally Al-Karama, both of whom oppose Saied’s takeover.

(AFP)