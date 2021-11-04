Tunisia issues international arrest notice against former President Marzouki

Tunisia issued an international arrest notice against former President Moncef Marzouki, state news agency TAP reported on Thursday, a month after it called on France to end support for the current administration.

There were no details about the charge Marzouki faced, but incumbent President Kais Saied last month ordered an investigation into what he said were allegations that Marzouki had conspired against state security.

Saied has faced mounting criticism abroad since he assumed executive authority in July, then sidelined most of the constitution to seize near-total power in moves that Marzouki and other critics have called a coup.

Saied unveiled a new government in October and has promised a national “dialogue” but has yet to devise a detailed plan to restore normal constitutional order as required by donors.

Marzouki told Al Jazeera TV that he was not surprised by the arrest warrant and called it “a threatening message for all Tunisians.”

Marzouki, who has been based in France in recent weeks, was president from 2011 to 2014. France is the former colonial power in Tunisia and still has considerable influence.

TAP said the arrest notice was issued by the investigating judge in charge of Marzouki’s case, citing the communications office of the Tunis Court of First Instance.

(REUTERS)