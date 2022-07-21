Tunisia prepares for a referendum that may strengthen President Mentioned’s powers

In tonight’s version: Tunisia is making ready for a referendum that may strengthen the powers of the presidency, critics say it’s a energy seize, and the Kenyan presidential marketing campaign has been uncovered to misinformation and false information on social media. And within the ultimate days of the Ladies’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the place hosts South Africa will play on Saturday for the title, and the replay for third place might be held on Friday between Nigeria and Zambia.