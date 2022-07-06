Tunisian choose freezes financial institution accounts of ex-prime minister and parliament speaker

An official advised Reuters on Tuesday {that a} Tunisian choose has ordered a freezing of the monetary property of the nation’s dissolved former parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali and several other others.

He added that the listing of individuals included Ghannouchi’s son, Moaz Ghannouchi, and his son-in-law, Rafik Abdel Salam, who was a former overseas minister.

An official with the Monetary Evaluation Committee headed by the Central Financial institution Governor stated, “There may be an order from the anti-terrorism choose to freeze the financial institution accounts of those individuals, and the Monetary Evaluation Committee requested the banks to implement the judicial resolution.” .

No additional particulars have been recognized in regards to the case, and it was not instantly potential to achieve Rashid, Moawad Ghannouchi, and Jabali for remark.

A Tunisian choose in Could issued a journey ban on a number of individuals together with Ghannouchi, the top of the Islamist Ennahda celebration and the previous speaker of the dissolved parliament.

Ghannouchi, 81, is likely one of the fiercest critics of President Kais Saied, who took over the chief energy final 12 months, sacked the federal government, dissolved parliament and started ruling by decree, in strikes critics described as a coup.

Stated’s efforts raised fears of a return to autocracy in Tunisia, the place the primary uprisings of the so-called Arab Spring started in 2011 and ushered in a sequence of democratic reforms.

(Reuters)