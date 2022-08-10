Tunisian court docket stops the president’s dismissal of fifty judges

A lawyer advised Reuters on Wednesday {that a} Tunisian administrative court docket had suspended the dismissal of fifty judges who had been sacked by President Kais Saied in June.

Mentioned dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and defending terrorists – accusations the Tunisian Judges Affiliation mentioned had been principally politically motivated.

Lawyer Kamel bin Masoud advised Reuters that the court docket rejected the appeals of no less than seven different judges.

(Reuters)