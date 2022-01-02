Tunisian Ennahda politician hospitalized “in critical condition” after arrest

The imprisoned Tunisian politician Noureddine Bhiri has been taken to hospital in a “critical condition”, activists and lawmakers said on Sunday.

Bhiri, a former justice minister and vice-president of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party who opposes President Kais Saied, was arrested on Friday.

Ennahdha is the largest party in parliament that was shut down by Saied in a takeover in July last year.

Bhiri “is in critical condition, he is in intensive care” at a hospital in the northern city of Bizerte, a lawyer and lawmaker told Ennahdha Samir Dilou earlier.

Bhiri “faces death”, said the anti-Saied group known as “Citizens against the coup” on Twitter.

“Kais Saied bears full responsibility for Mr Bhiri’s life,” it said, adding that he was “taken to hospital in a very serious condition.”

According to media reports and sources close to the case, Bhiri suffers from several chronic diseases and had stopped taking his medicine or eating since he was arrested.

He was taken to a hospital “after his health deteriorated”, tweeted MP Saida Ounissi.

She said Bhiri had been kept in a “secret place” since his arrest, and that no charges had been brought against him.

Tunisia’s independent national body for the prevention of torture (INPT) said on Saturday that the authorities had not provided any information about Bhiri or about Fathi Baldi, a former Interior Ministry official who had also been detained.

The Interior Ministry said on Friday that two people had been ordered under house arrest, without identifying them.

It said the move was a “preventive measure dictated by the need to preserve national security”.

On July 25, Saied fired the Ennahdha-backed government and shut down parliament, presenting himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.

He later took steps to govern by decree, and in early December he promised to continue with reforms of the political system.

Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts a decade ago, but civil society groups and Saied’s opponents have expressed fears of a return to authoritarianism a decade after the revolution that overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

