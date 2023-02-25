Tunisian International Minister rejects African Union allegations of “hate speech”

Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered officers, on Tuesday, to take pressing measures to sort out unlawful immigration, in a press release issued by his workplace denouncing a “prison plot”To alter the demographics of Tunisia” with out citing any proof, sparked outrage on the Web.

His statements had been extensively criticized, because the African Union denounced these statements, contemplating that this kind of racist hate speech may cause hurt.

France 24 spoke to Tunisian Minister of International Affairs Nabil Ammar to get some solutions on the essential coverage assertion.

Ammar responded in an interview with jowhar, saying that he was shocked by the response of the African Union and that he rejected their allegations.

Ammar denounced the double requirements he feels that Tunisia is being handled. Ammar added that Tunisia “was identified among the many world as the most effective nations to stay in” and rejected this accusation, contemplating it “irresponsible”.