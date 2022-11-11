Tunisian Islamist chief Ghannouchi launched after “cash laundering” trial

His lawyer launched the dissolved Tunisian parliament speaker, and archenemy of President Kais Saied, on Thursday night, after his trial in a case associated to cash laundering and “incitement to violence.”

Rached Ghannouchi, who additionally heads the Islamist-inspired Ennahda celebration that dominated Tunisian politics for a decade till Stated seized energy in mid-2021, was beforehand questioned in regards to the case in July.

Different members of the Ennahda motion are additionally going through prosecution over suspicious transactions involving Instalingo, a digital content material manufacturing firm.

The corporate has been underneath investigation since final yr for allegedly “conspiring towards state safety” and inciting violence.

His lawyer, Sami Triki, stated that after a 14-hour listening to, the investigative decide launched Ghannouchi, including that the date for the following listening to had not but been set.

Earlier as we speak, the 81-year-old arrived at courtroom within the coastal metropolis of Sousse, the place he instructed reporters that the case was an “empty file” and an “invented downside”.

“That is fabricated and goals to distract the Tunisian individuals from the true issues we face,” he stated.

Ghannouchi was extremely essential of Stated’s energy seize in July 2021, by which the president dismissed the Ennahda-backed authorities and seized full government energy.

Saeed additionally dissolved parliament and pushed for a structure that might give his workplace practically limitless powers.

Ghannouchi and different Ennahda officers are being tried in a separate case, generally known as the “jihadist cargo” to battle areas, which has been on the middle of political debate for years and has lately resurfaced.

Al-Nahda denies all expenses towards its members.

In July, judges froze the accounts of Ghannouchi’s Financial institution in Tunisia and people of a number of of his family and celebration members.

This got here after a courtroom issued a journey ban towards him in Could as a part of an investigation into the 2013 murders of two outstanding leftist figures.

(AFP)