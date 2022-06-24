Tunisian police arrest former Prime Minister Jebali on suspicion of cash laundering

His lawyer advised Reuters that Tunisian police arrested, on Thursday, former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, who can be a former outstanding member of the Ennahda celebration, on suspicion of cash laundering.

Police within the metropolis of Sousse confiscated Jebali’s telephone and his spouse’s telephone and took him to an unknown location, in line with his household’s Fb assertion.

Jebali’s arrest has raised opposition considerations about human rights since President Kais Saied seized energy final yr in a transfer his opponents described as a coup.

The Ministry of Inside declined to touch upon Jebali’s arrest. The ministry known as for a press convention on Friday, with out giving any particulars.

Al-Jabali’s protection group stated they met him in his detention middle.

Al-Jabali’s lawyer, Mukhtar Al-Jama’i, stated, “Al-Jabali advised us that he is not going to reply the investigators’ questions, and he went on a starvation strike as a result of the case is politically motivated and has nothing to do with cash laundering.”

Ennahda was the biggest celebration within the Tunisian parliament earlier than Saeed dissolved the meeting and seized government powers final yr in a transfer that the celebration and different critics condemned as a coup. Mentioned stated the transfer was momentary and was vital to save lots of Tunisia from what he noticed as a corrupt, self-serving elite.

His household stated on Fb that “the president is personally chargeable for Jebali’s bodily and psychological security,” and known as on civil society and human rights organizations “to face in opposition to these repressive practices.”

Jebali was prime minister in 2012 and resigned in 2013 after a political disaster.

Earlier this yr, police detained Noureddine Bhairi, the deputy head of Ennahda, for greater than two months earlier than releasing him with none expenses being introduced in opposition to him.

Saeed’s opponents say he’s campaigning via the police and judiciary to focus on his opponents, however he denies this and says he’s not a dictator.

