Tunisian president amends draft structure to consolidate energy

Tunisian President Kais Saied revealed an amended model of the draft structure late Friday in an effort to fend off criticism after criticizing the unique model of the practically limitless energy it gave his workplace.

The brand new structure, which will probably be put to a referendum this month, is the cornerstone of Mentioned’s plan to reshape the North African nation’s political system.

It was revealed practically a 12 months after Mentioned dismissed the federal government, suspended parliament, and seized sweeping powers in strikes that referred to as for a coup in opposition to the one democratic system that emerged from the Arab Spring revolutions.

The authorized skilled who oversaw the drafting of the structure repudiated, saying it was “fully completely different” from what his committee offered, warning that some articles may “pave the best way for a dictatorial regime”.

The revised draft, revealed round midnight Friday, makes modifications to 2 articles, although it nonetheless retains a variety of powers for the top of state.

Hours earlier than the brand new textual content was launched, Saeed introduced in an official video that “clarifications needs to be added to keep away from confusion and interpretation.”

Adjustments have been made to an article stating that Tunisia is “a part of the Islamic group” and that “the state should work to attain the objectives of Islam” – now including “inside a democratic system”.

The article has beforehand been criticized for its ambiguity by those that advocated a strictly secular system, and worldwide human rights group Amnesty Worldwide warned that it may “present a mandate to discriminate in opposition to different spiritual teams”.

As for the opposite modification, it’s an article associated to rights and freedoms, which now clarifies that “the rights and freedoms assured by this structure will not be restricted besides by legislation and by necessity imposed by a democratic system.”

The remainder of the doc has remained largely unchanged.

Saeed desires a presidential system to switch the nation’s 2014 structure, which enshrined a blended presidential-parliamentary system that’s usually deadlocked and tainted by corruption.

>> The Tunisian draft structure: ending the parliamentary system or undermining democracy?

Beneath his proposal, “the President of the Republic assumes government capabilities with the help of the Authorities”, whose head is appointed by the President of the Republic and isn’t topic to votes of confidence in Parliament.

The doc would cut back parliament’s position, and create a brand new parliamentary chamber for “areas and districts”, in step with Mentioned’s long-held imaginative and prescient of decentralizing energy.

The president would be the commander of the armed forces and will probably be tasked with appointing the judges, who will probably be prevented from placing.

Some Tunisians have welcomed Mentioned’s strikes in opposition to the hardened regime that emerged from the revolution that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

However others have warned that it’s concentrating on political opponents and dragging the nation again towards authoritarianism.

(AFP)