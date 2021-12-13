Tunisian president announces constitutional referendum and sets new date for elections

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday that Tunisia would hold a constitutional referendum next July, exactly one year after it seized broad powers in movements that its opponents call a coup, and that parliamentary elections would follow in late 2022. .

In a speech on national television, Saied announced a “popular consultation” with the Tunisian people and said that “other constitutional bills and other changes will be put to a referendum” on July 25, 2022, exactly one year after he removed the government. and seized vast powers.

Changes to the constitution would follow online public consultation and parliament would remain suspended until a new one is elected, Saied said.

Saied’s takeover on July 25 initially won the support of many Tunisians tired of political parties deemed deeply corrupt and incapable of solving the country’s deep economic problems.

But since then he has faced massive demonstrations and mounting accusations that he is becoming a new autocrat.

Human rights groups have repeatedly warned against the trial of civilians in military courts.

‘Correct the ways of the revolution’

In September, Saied set aside most of the democratic 2014 constitution to say he could rule by decree during a period of exceptional measures and promised a dialogue on further changes.

In his speech Monday night, he said that parliament would remain suspended until Tunisians vote for a replacement assembly on December 17, 2022, a date that he has declared as the anniversary of the revolution that introduced democracy.

“We want to correct the ways of the revolution and history,” he said, after lashing out at critics of his intervention.

Saied said he would appoint a committee of experts to draft a new constitution, which will be ready in June before the referendum.

The G7 calls for a ‘return to democratic institutions’

Monday’s announcement came days after envoys from seven western states plus the EU urged Tunisia to respect “fundamental freedoms” and set a timetable for a return to democratic institutions.

In a joint statement, the heads of the diplomatic missions of the G7 nations said they “strongly support the people of Tunisia in their quest for effective, democratic and transparent governance.”

“We reaffirm the importance of respect for the fundamental freedoms of all Tunisians and inclusive and transparent engagement with all stakeholders, including diverse political and civil society voices,” they said.

They called for “a clear timetable that allows a speedy return to functioning democratic institutions, with an elected parliament playing an important role.”

“This will help ensure widespread and lasting support for Tunisia’s future progress. We stand ready to support Tunisia and its people in addressing future challenges,” they added.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)