Tunisian President publicizes the strengthening of diplomatic relations with Syria

On Thursday, the Tunisian presidency stated that Tunisian President Kais Saied determined to strengthen diplomatic relations with Syria, within the clearest indication thus far of Tunisia’s intention to completely restore relations days after the lethal earthquake that destroyed massive components of Syria.

Tunisia severed diplomatic relations with Syria almost a decade in the past in protest of the federal government’s brutal crackdown on protesters and activists against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Then, Tunisia arrange a restricted diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, partly to assist observe down the greater than 3,000 Tunisian fighters preventing in Syria.

Saeed stated in an announcement after his assembly along with his nation’s international minister that “the problem of the Syrian regime is an inner matter that issues the Syrians solely.”

“The ambassador is accredited by the state, not by the regime,” he added.

Analysts say Assad is looking for to achieve a political benefit from the earthquake that has devastated massive components of Syria and Turkey, and is urgent for the supply of international assist via his territory as he goals to shed his worldwide isolation.

Tunisian aid planes for Syria, together with rescue and civil safety groups, arrived at Aleppo Airport, which is underneath the management of the Syrian regime.

Since Saied assumed management of almost all powers in July 2021 when he shut down parliament and sacked the federal government, Tunisia has despatched indicators that it’s open to altering its diplomatic stance with Syria.

(Reuters)