Tunisian president rejects crisis meeting, says there is no turning back

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday there was “no turning back” from his decision to freeze parliament and take over executive power, moves his opponents are calling a coup.

In a video published by his office, Saied also rejected calls for talks about the crisis, saying “there is no dialogue except with the honest” and that there was no dialogue with “cancer cells”.

The largest party in parliament, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the most vocal opponent of Saied’s actions, had called for dialogue in a statement earlier on Thursday.

About 11 days after his intervention, Saied has yet to appoint a new prime minister, announce steps to end the emergency, or state his longer-term intentions.

roadmap

The powerful union, both the United States and France, have called on him to quickly appoint a new government. The union is preparing a roadmap to end the crisis it says it is bringing to Saied.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez and senior member Jim Risch said Thursday they were deeply concerned about the situation.

“President Saied must recommit to the democratic principles underpinning US-Tunisia relations, and the military must respect its role in a constitutional democracy,” they said in a joint statement.

Deposed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi appeared in public for the first time since his resignation on Thursday. He was shown in photos published by the anti-corruption watchdog, which he said were taken at his office on Thursday.

(REUTERS)