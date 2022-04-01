Tunisian president says no early elections after dissolving parliament

Today, Thursday, President Kais Saied said, during a meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Nglaboden, that the Tunisian parliamentary elections will not take place during the next three months, according to what the office of the President of the Republic published on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Saeed issued a decree to dissolve parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after he challenged him to vote to cancel decrees he had been almost completely.

The Free Constitutional Party, an opposition party that supports the bill, which will be the largest in parliament if elections are held, urged Saeed to call early elections after parliament is dissolved.

Abir Moussa, the party’s chairwoman and a supporter of autocratic President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, said Mr. Said had no choice under the constitution, and must call elections within three months.

“I don’t know how they got that explanation,” Saeed said Thursday, referring to Article 89 of the constitution.

He had previously said he would form a committee to rewrite the constitution, put it to a referendum in July, and then hold parliamentary elections in December.

The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition Islamist party, Ennahda, said earlier today, Thursday, that the main opposition Islamist party, Ennahda, rejects Said’s move to dissolve parliament and will boycott any referendum he calls for unilaterally restructuring the political system.

Saied’s opponents accuse him of a coup when he suspended the chamber last summer, ignored most of the 2014 constitution, and moved to power by decree when he set out to reshape the political system.

Tunisia’s 2014 constitution stipulates that the House of Representatives must remain in session during any exceptional period of the kind announced by Said last summer and that the dissolution of the parliament must lead to new elections, although it has not yet been announced.

(Reuters)