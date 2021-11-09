Tunisian protester dies after inhaling tear gas in protest against landfill, says hospital official

A Tunisian protester died overnight after inhaling tear gas as police dispersed protests over the reopening of a landfill, a doctor and family member said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old man died in the city of Aguereb in the central region of Sfax, which has seen weeks of angry demonstrations over a growing waste crisis.

“Abderrazek Lacheheb was taken to Aguereb hospital for suffocation,” said a hospital official.

The man’s cousin, Houcine Lacheheb, said the man was alive when he arrived at the hospital, but had died after security forces fired tear gas outside.

“It was the police who killed him,” he said.

An AFP journalist in Aguereb saw security forces using tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters.

The Tunisian human rights group FTDES said Aguereb had seen “a violent intervention by the security forces on Monday night to force the reopening of the Qena landfill.”

“The massive use of tear gas caused the death of Abderrazek Lacheheb,” he said.

Protests erupted again on Tuesday and protesters set fire to a National Guard station in the city, Interior Ministry spokesman Yasser Mesbah said.

The prosecution said it had opened an investigation into Lacheheb’s death.

The Interior Ministry denied that he had been suffocated by tear gas.

“The man had a health problem that had nothing to do with the protests. His hospitalization and death had nothing to do with the demonstrations,” Mesbah said.

Videos shared on social media showed residents fleeing clouds of tear gas in front of the hospital, where angry family members of Lacheheb were demonstrating after his death.

Public pressure had forced the closure of the main garbage dump in the Sfax region, in Aguereb, in September. City councils in the region have refused to collect garbage, complaining that the state has not found viable alternatives.

In a meeting Monday with Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine, President Kais Saied called for an urgent solution to the Sfax garbage crisis.

(AFP)