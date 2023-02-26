Tunisians take to the streets after President Stated’s anti-immigrant remarks

Tons of gathered in Tunis on Saturday to protest President Kais Saied’s remarks about migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. France 24 correspondent Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Talili spoke to a lot of migrants who spoke of being arbitrarily arrested and being victims of racially motivated assaults.

Tons of of protesters chanted “solidarity with migrants” within the streets of the capital, Tunis, on Saturday, to protest Saeed’s statements, which have been condemned by the African Union.

“Greater than ever, we have to present solidarity,” mentioned Amini Janana, venture director for the non-profit group Legal professionals With out Borders. “We’re actually in an emergency scenario.”

Many migrants shared their tales with Jowharof being arbitrarily detained and victims of racist abuse. Our journalists, Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Talili, met on Friday with a bunch of sub-Saharan immigrants whose dwelling was ransacked Thursday night time by Tunisians, in line with preliminary reviews.

An environment of panic prevailed even amongst college students from sub-Saharan Africa who had residency permits. “Inside the Ivorian scholar neighborhood, the ambiance is basically very unhappy,” mentioned Michael Elie Bio Famet, President of the Affiliation of College students and Interns of Côte d’Ivoire. “The scholars are scared and plenty of are trapped of their houses.”

