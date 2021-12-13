Tunisia’s Kais Saied extends suspension of parliament

In tonight’s edition: Tunisia’s president says the democratically elected parliament will remain suspended for at least one more year. Kais Saied also announced a referendum and elections for 2022.

In addition, the EU imposes sanctions on a Russian mercenary group that it says is committing atrocities in several African nations. We explain what the Wagner operatives are doing on the continent.

In addition, the UN convenes a special session to discuss human rights in Ethiopia. This comes as Tigrayan forces claim to have regained territory that the government recaptured a few days ago.

And Jowhartakes you to a special exhibition in Paris showing performances by Ubuntu artists. The African philosophical concept acts as an inspiration for dreams, fantasies and myths.