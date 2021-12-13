WORLD NEWS

Tunisia’s Kais Saied extends suspension of parliament

By hanad
0

In tonight’s edition: Tunisia’s president says the democratically elected parliament will remain suspended for at least one more year. Kais Saied also announced a referendum and elections for 2022.

Related Posts

US Congressional Committee Votes In Contempt Of…

British crowd vaccine centers for reinforcements as UK…

In addition, the EU imposes sanctions on a Russian mercenary group that it says is committing atrocities in several African nations. We explain what the Wagner operatives are doing on the continent.

In addition, the UN convenes a special session to discuss human rights in Ethiopia. This comes as Tigrayan forces claim to have regained territory that the government recaptured a few days ago.

And Jowhartakes you to a special exhibition in Paris showing performances by Ubuntu artists. The African philosophical concept acts as an inspiration for dreams, fantasies and myths.

hanad 6329 posts
You might also like More from author